The Miles of Smiles Therapeutic Horsemanship Program will hold its 2020 annual board meeting on Dec. 9.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 901 W. Maple St.

Miles of Smiles is a nonprofit organization that offers children and adults with physical, mental, emotional and social disabilities the benefit of therapeutic horseback riding.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a board member or serving the program can attend.

For more information call the Mile of Smiles office at 620-260-9997.