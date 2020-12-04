Middle school students make state choirs

Choir students from Horace Good Middle School and Kenneth Henderson Middle School auditioned for and made the state choirs.

The students will participate in the virtual choirs in February.

Hannah Randall, a seventh-grade student at Horace Good Middle School, was selected to perform in the Kansas Choral Directors Association Treble Choir.

Icela Rivero, an eighth-grade student at Kenneth Henderson Middle School, was selected to perform in the Kansas Choral Directors Association Choir.

Six Kenneth Henderson Middle School choir students were selected to perform in the 2020 All-State Middle School Level Choir.

They include eighth-grade students Danica Galia, Alie Hernandez, Raelee James-Crist, Darby Reimer and Cate Wiese and seventh-grade student Robert Smith.