A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to a prosecution official.

William Cody Henshaw, 26, entered the plea Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The crimes occurred in 2017, according to court documents.

The Court Attorney’s Office filed charges against Henshaw after his phone was seized during a meeting with a parole officer because of suspicion that it contained pornography, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

After being turned over to the Leavenworth Police Department, the phone was forensically examined by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The forensic examination revealed Henshaw was in possession of photos of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to Thompson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

As part of a plea agreement, there will be a joint recommendation from the prosecution and defense for a sentence of more than 11 years in prison, according to court documents.

According to a Kansas Department of Corrections website, Henshaw previously was convicted in Leavenworth County of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated criminal sodomy.

