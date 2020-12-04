USD 457 Board of Education will hear a COVID-19 update when the board meets for its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Garden City High School auditorium at 2720 Buffalo Way.

On Nov. 23, all Garden City school moved to operational Level 6, remote learning, which will continue through Dec. 22.

Glenda LaBarbera, USD 457 assistant superintendent, will give the update.

In other business, the board will have a building presentation from Plymell Elementary School.