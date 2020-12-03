A vehicle fire was reported Nov. 28 at the Finney County Law Enforcement Center in Garden City.

Luis Velasco, 23, of Garden City, who resides at 612 N. 9th St., was arrested in connection with the incident.

About 11 p.m. Nov. 28, Garden City Police Department officers responded to a vehicle on fire at 304 N. 9th St., the Finney County Law Enforcement Center.

A blue Chevrolet Silverado was located in the parking lot west of the LEC fully engulfed in flames.

The vehicle was parked next to a GCPD patrol vehicle. Both vehicles sustained damage.

An affidavit requesting a charge of arson was filed and forwarded to the Finney County Attorney’s Office for further review.