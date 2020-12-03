A fight led to an attempted aggravated battery and criminal damage charges on Nov. 28 in Garden City.

Garden City Police Department officer responded to a fight in progress about 9:30 p.m. last Saturday in the area of 700 E. Spruce St.

The responding officer met several subjects on scene and learned that an assumed argument happened between Casey Lee, 37, of 703 E. Spruce St., Garden City, and another man at the residence.

Lee allegedly left the argument and retrieved a machete from Melvin Johnson, 43, of 405 N. 1st. St. in Garden City.

Upon returning to the residence, Lee allegedly swung the machete at the man, began to strike a truck with the machete near where the man was standing and then fled the area.

Lee and Johnson were then located and arrested in connection with the crime and were taken into custody without incident.

An affidavit was filed requesting charges of attempted aggravated battery and criminal damage against Lee.

An affidavit was filed requesting the charge of aggravated battery against Johnson.

The case was forwarded to the Finney County Attorney’s Office for further review.