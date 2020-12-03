On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 43 new coronavirus cases in Ford County with a case rate of 139.6 per 1,000 people.

There were 49 new tests conducted for a testing rate of 400.8 per 1,000 people, the second-highest rate in the state behind Wilson County, which has a testing rate of 402.0 per 1,000 people.

There were two new hospitalizations, no new ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 29 deaths in Ford County.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, there have been eight deaths at Trinity Manor, nine deaths at SunPorch of Dodge City and one death at Hill Top House in Bucklin.

According to Ford County physicians adviser Dr. R.C. Trotter, Western Plains Medical Complex has had 11 deaths.

The new cluster summary report released weekly on Wednesday showed Dodge City USD 443 with seven cases, Dodge City High School with six and Dodge City Middle School with five.

Cargill was listed with seven.

According to the KDHE, it will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days and does not include a cumulative case count associated with the locations. As a location no longer has five or more symptom-onset cases, it will be removed from listing.

As of Dec. 1, Dodge City Public Schools said it had 25 active cases at its facilities. They were:

• Beeson Elementary School with two staff members.

• Bright Beginnings with one student.

• Comanche Middle School with one student and one staff member.

• Dodge City High School with six students and one staff member.

• Linn Elementary School with two staff members.

• Northwest Elementary School with one staff member.

• Ross Elementary School with two students.

• Soule Elementary School with two students.

• The district office with four staff members.

