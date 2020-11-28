The following quotes are from a letter from the Universal House of Justice addressed to the Baha'is of the United States on July 22 this year.

"A moment of historic portend has arrived for your nation as the conscience of its citizenry has stirred, creating possibilities for marked social change. … We ardently pray that the American people will grasp the possibilities of this moment to create a consequential reform of the social order that will free it from the pernicious effects of racial prejudice and will hasten the attainment of a just, diverse, and united society that can increasingly manifest the oneness of the human family."

There is no doubt that the United States is facing severe challenges regarding race and the status of our democracy. It is painfully obvious at the national level.

There are also issues in our own community. For example, the resignation of the Human Relations Officer, Datjaeda Moore, and the appointment of a newly elected state senator to a vacant position on the County Commission in place of someone elected to fill the position.

A recent article in the Hutchinson News quotes City Manager Jeff Cantrell: "Datjaeda did good work." She did do an incredibly good job in relating to many city leaders offering assistance in dealing with issues involving race.

She was responsible for many meetings of diverse groups who did not usually associate. I attended one of those meetings at Rice Park. It was the most diverse meeting I have attended in this city. I do not know the reason for her resignation, or if racism was a factor. I hope that someone with similar qualifications can be found to fill this new full-time position.

The appointment to the County Commission was done by a group of people who refused to comment on the reasons. I realize they may not feel required to give a reason. It makes me wonder about the status of our democracy when a small group can act in a dictatorial way without accountability or an explanation.

How can we achieve a "just, diverse, and united society" when a small group makes unexplained decisions which can have a substantial impact on how we are governed?

The Baha'i quote continues: "Racism is a profound deviation from the standard of true morality. It deprives a portion of humanity of the opportunity to cultivate and express the full range of their capability and to live a meaningful and flourishing life, while blighting the progress of the rest of mankind. It cannot be rooted out by contest and conflict. It must be supplanted by the establishment of just relationships among individuals, communities, and institutions of society that will uplift all and will not designate anyone as 'other'. The change required is not merely social and economic but above all moral and spiritual."

As we live in a predominantly Christian community, perhaps the answer can be found in the teachings of Jesus.

"Ultimately, the power to transform the world is affected by love, love originating from the relationship with the divine, love ablaze among members of a community, love extended without restriction to every human being."

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, from New England, resided 12 years in Barbados, 4 years in China, 30 years in Hutchinson. pwood1937@gmail.com, Phone: 620-314-8571