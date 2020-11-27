One of the grand traditions of America is our tradition of Thanksgiving Day; of taking this one day out of the entire year and setting it apart as a special holiday - a holy day - to commemorate the benevolent providence of God.

We are, certainly, well familiar with the origin of that first Thanksgiving celebration: of how, despite the many hardships of weather, scarce food, sickness and the severe loss of life the pilgrims endured through their first winter in this harsh new world, nevertheless they saw fit to thank God for His care and His loving-kindness that saw them through their hardships.

We live in a time where we are hard-pressed to ever comprehend the intense struggles of those pilgrim settlers. Ours is, most generally, a life of ease. For the most part, we aren’t worrying about keeping a roof over our head, staying warm in our homes, having clothes for our bodies, or having food on our tables.

Even with the growing COVID concerns that have consumed our attentions throughout most of this year, the greater majority of us have been left relatively unscathed. Honestly, for most of us, there are many more diseases and sicknesses that bring with them far greater health concerns.

And even with those, we are fortunate to have medications, surgery and other medical treatments so that we will never know the devastating loss of life like that endured by the pilgrims.

Rather, far, far more of us have the luxury of knowing blessing upon blessing than we do of enduring adversity. We want for nothing. We enjoy comfort. We enjoy freedom. So much so that we can even take it for granted. We experience friendship and love.

Rather than hardship, we’re well acquainted with the joys of life – of babies being born, of love blossoming, of attaining long sought goals, of living satisfying and fulfilling lives. And the reason these joys are far more the routine in life than is hardship is because of our benevolent God who is continually providing for us in life.

Thanksgiving gives us this moment to intentionally express our profound, deep, sincere and genuine gratitude to God for His never ending tender mercies that we have received from the hand of His gracious good will. From His care, from His comfort, from His guidance, from His government over our lives, we take this time to, simply, be grateful.

You know, when we were created originally in the image and the likeness of God, in the pre-fall Garden of Eden, every day was Thanksgiving Day. Every day was a day of feasting upon the fruit that God had made available for His Creation. And every moment God came into the Garden, He was greeted by loving, adoring creatures whose hearts were filled with gratitude from simply being in the presence of God.

The curse of fallen humanity expresses itself in many ways. Because of the Fall we have disease, we have sickness and death. We experience hardship. And because of those, we also experience this – that we can overlook being thankful. That we can find it easy to not show gratitude to God for all that He gives and all that He has done always and at all times. But, no matter what we encounter in our lives today, God’s gift to His beloved is that we will always have far more reason to laugh than we do to cry. In the words of Psalm 30, though weeping may remain for a night, because of God we can know that rejoicing will always come in the morning.

The Pilgrims understood this and because they did, they began this celebration that continues to this very day. Let us live with that same commitment to gratitude and thanksgiving in our own lives, and we, too, will be able to celebrate Thanksgiving Day every day.

The Rev. Craig Waetke is pastor of New Covenant Presbyterian Church.