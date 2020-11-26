Despite a global pandemic getting in the way of many things this year, many Salina shoppers will keep things local once again this Small Business Saturday.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a time for people to celebrate and help local businesses, and with so much uncertainty this year, that means even more to those businesses and to the local economy.

"There was an American Express study in 2018 that ... said that 67 cents of every dollar stays local if it’s bought at a local small business," said Eric Brown, president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

Brown said he wishes that, during the holiday season and throughout the year, people think of Salina first when it comes to where and how they spend their money.

"I’m hopeful that people will be cognizant about spending their funds and going the extra mile to double check and see if they can get their product here locally," Brown said.

Thinking about and spending money locally is even more important this year. A proclamation for Small Business Saturday read during the Salina City Commission meeting on Nov. 16 said that 62% of small businesses in the country said they need to see spending return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year to stay in business.

Penny Bettles, executive director of Salina Downtown Inc., said this year is going to look different for shoppers and businesses, but there are still many ways people can help. A lot of merchants this year have moved to online sales as well as in-store sales.

"You can shop safely at home for Shop Small Saturday, online," Bettles said.

Bettles said that throughout the pandemic, local businesses have found ways to reach people through e-commerce with things like Facebook Live tours of their shops.

"They’ll walk through the whole store with you and show you their inventory," Bettles said.

People can comment during the broadcast on Facebook to ask questions or to have the shop set things aside to pick up later.

"There’s a lot of curbside ... pickup, and those sort of things," Bettles said.

Local restaurants, another important piece of Small Business Saturday, are finding ways to feed and reach out to the community as well.

"The restaurants are really emphasizing their cleanliness," Bettles said.

She said local food establishments are cleaning and sanitizing surfaces constantly and are also offering ways to eat and drink without having to sit down in the restaurant.

"They’re doing curbside pickups (and) partnering with EatStreet for deliveries," Bettles said. "Most of our bars and restaurants are offering some sort of drinks (or) cocktails to go."

Bettles said she is hopeful this year’s Small Business Saturday will be a success. Downtown Salina businesses have open houses throughout the holiday season, the first one having been at the beginning of November, which Bettles said was successful.

"Typically, Shop Small Saturday is very similar to a downtown open house," Bettles said. "Merchants will have special (and) discounts throughout the day."

One of the biggest benefits of shopping locally is the experience of it, and while this Small Business Saturday experience will look very different from previous years, Bettles said people can still find a unique and safe way to spend their dollars in Salina.

"You get more of a one-on-one experience when you go to a local store, rather than at a big box store," Bettles said. "I feel like it is much safer to shop at one of our smaller downtown businesses, when there’s only ... two or three other people in the business with you, as opposed to a larger establishment that might have 100 other people."