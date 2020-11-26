As COVID-19 cases surge in Kansas, Shawnee County health officer Gianfranco Pezzino pleaded with residents to to stay home when possible.

"I urge you today to shelter in place, and only leave your house to go to work, school, medical appointments or to meet your most essential needs," he said Nov. 14.

But whether one even has a home to stay in is likely to become a massive issue thanks to the virus’s job-killing effects.

According to Kansas News Service, more than 350,000 Kansans may be at risk of eviction. Kansas had issued a statewide ban on evictions in August but that ban expired.

Currently, the state has allocated at least $35 million of federal COVID-19 relief money for housing stability. With that money, the state launched the Kansas Eviction Protection Program, where tenants can receive up to $5,000 of rental assistance.

President Donald Trump’s administration, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has also ordered a halt on evictions, but only through December.

With the end of the year approaching, The Topeka Capital-Journal spoke with one landlord and one tenant in the Topeka area about how each side has been experiencing the pandemic.

’Scared to death’

At the start of the pandemic, Jason Holthaus thought his livelihood was over.

"I always plan on people losing their jobs," said Holthaus, who owns Rent Topeka Homes Inc., which serves about 100 tenants. "I never anticipated every single tenant to be out of a job at the same time."

He said that in March and April, he was "scared to death" about whether he would be able to pay the mortgages of $75,000 a month. If those couldn’t get paid, that would mean foreclosure on the properties.

"It could be six months to a year with courts being closed," he said. "It could be two years before they actually foreclose on the property."

But more importantly, he said, he feared his credit would go down, and that could affect everything, be it starting a business, interest rates on credit cards or insurance rates.

"There's lots of costs and stuff affected with having poor credit, and ruining my credit isn't something I want to do," he said.

Holthaus said he calmed down a bit when he ended up receiving 75% of the rents and that his fear of no one paying didn’t come true. The remaining quarter weren’t paid on time but still came within two to three weeks.

He gave a lot of credit to the state’s rental assistance program. He said he hasn’t evicted anyone since May, and even those whom he was going to evict got caught up because of the assistance.

"They were really ultimately still behind or getting further behind until this KEPP came and helped catch them up," he said.

But he isn’t sure all landlords are paying attention like he is to resources such as the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program. And for some tenants, there were still issues, and he had asked them to move away.

"I let the resident know if you move now, I'm not going to have to process an eviction," Holthaus said. "If you just move, there won’t be an eviction. I won’t give you a bad reference."

Some moved of their own accord, he said. As for his view on evictions, he said they are necessary at times.

"The last thing I want to do is kick anybody out. It's not good for me, it's not good for you," he said. "When I've kicked you out, you don't really move out and clean up, you don't move out and take care of the property, I'm going to have to redo the property. Now it's going to cost me a couple grand to probably get it ready to go. Plus, I'm going to lose at least a month's rent when you're out because I've got to get it ready."

But at the same time, Holthaus said, he can’t pay for and subsidize other people’s rents. He still has to pay to keep the apartment operational, rental income or not.

The stay-at-home nature of people’s lives during the pandemic only exacerbates those costs.

"Before they were going to work, now they're at home all day," he said. "Now your sewer lines are backing up more, your water heaters are getting more usage, all the things are breaking faster than they normally did, because we're here at home all the time."

He disagrees with the eviction moratorium in place, adding that if the government is going to help one part of the rental economy, it needs to help all parts, including landlords with mortgage payments and property taxes.

He also noted the rental economy is suffering from an eviction ban.

"It’s really hard to find a place to live. Anything that is up for rent is renting really quick and fast, just because there’s nothing available," he said. "If you’re not going to allow people to operate their own property and kick them out, you’re going to discourage investment and you’re gong to discourage landlords to be landlords."

’I don’t know how we’re going to make it’

One of the first things Sara Crockett thought about when COVID-19 hit was her son, who has stage one chronic kidney disease. In other words, he is immunocompromised and at higher risk of dying from the virus.

So she took a leave of absence in March from her job at a publishing company to stay home and avoid any risk of contracting the virus.

"He cannot get it," Crockett said of her son. "Like, he will not make it through that."

The company later told her to come back to work or face termination. She chose the latter, partly because she didn’t trust her company adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The company ended up having an outbreak, she said.

During that time, she relied on unemployment benefits to help keep her family afloat and pay her $900 monthly rent. But when those extended benefits ended for her in July, her income was only $228 a week.

Her first thought then: "I just don't really know how we're going to make it."

She had tried to access the more recent extended unemployment benefits from the Lost Wages program but with no success.

"The unemployment (benefits system) in Kansas, I can't even get through," Crockett said. "Even if you wanted to talk to somebody, you can't. So some people get it, and some people don't."

Her landlord has been flexible and lenient, she said, but even that generosity reached a breaking point after being behind on a couple of months’ rent.

"He at one point was like, ’I'm probably just gonna have to evict you because I have bills to pay, too.’ And I understand that from his side," she said.

Now, her last hope to get caught up is the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program. She and her landlord are currently waiting to hear back on getting money from it.

She also became desperate and began looking for work, despite the potential risk of bringing home the virus.

"I pretty much would be willing to take whatever at this point as long as I felt OK coming home," Crockett said. "Because I have rent and bills and life to pay for, and a kid. So it's not really an option to make $228 a week and not pay your rent."

Crockett ended up taking a job at Stormont Vail Hospital last week, and now, she feels things will turn out OK. Ironically, she said she feels safer at her current job than her old one given how strictly everyone has to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Furthermore, with her child learning remotely, the job had flexibility.

"I only work two days a week and I work 12-hour shifts, and this is the other thing about that is I can choose which days I'm going," she said. "I make my own schedule ... so I can work around him."

She realizes that she has been lucky compared to many others she knows who have been evicted despite the eviction ban still being in effect.

"When Gov. (Laura) Kelly was like, ’Hey, we're just going to stop evictions.’ And you're thinking, ’OK, I'm fine.’ You're not," Crockett said. "Like there are extra steps to not get evicted, and I don't think a lot of people know that."

She supports an eviction ban with the rising number of virus cases, but she thinks governments can do more in making it clear to people how to not get evicted and what programs are available, as she feels those struggling don’t know.

More importantly, she is hoping for a new relief package from the federal level.

"I think Congress needs to get their (expletive) together and figure something out," Crockett said.