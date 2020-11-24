Leavenworth is out of the running for selection of the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command.

Earlier this year, officials with the city of Leavenworth responded to a request for information that was issued as part of a national search for the Space Command headquarters.

Last week, the Air Force announced six finalists. Leavenworth did not make the list.

The six finalist locations are Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Port San Antonio, Texas, and Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama, according to a news release from the Air Force.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge," said Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

Jack was involved in the city of Leavenworth’s response to the request for information.

He spoke about the process Monday during a meeting of the Leavenworth County Port Authority Board of Directors. The Port Authority is a partner agency of LCDC.

Jack often refers to LCDC projects by code names. The Space Command project was referred to as Project Stargaze.

Jack said local officials had felt good about the proposal submitted on behalf of Leavenworth.

Jack said he learned a lot about cyber and defense matters. He said this knowledge should be beneficial in the future.

The headquarters for the new U.S. Space Force will be at the Pentagon. But defense officials are looking for a different headquarters location for the U.S. Space Command, which is a joint service combatant command, according to information released by the Air Force.

The U.S. Space Command headquarters will have about 1,400 military and civilian personnel.

Leavenworth was one of four cities in Kansas to respond to the request for information.

According to a news release from the Air Force, communities from across 24 states were evaluated as potential locations for the Space Command headquarters. All of these communities were self-nominated.

A preferred location from the among the six finalists likely will be selected in early 2021.

