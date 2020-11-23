This week, readers were curious about street sweeping and what’s happening at the old Beebster’s Liquor location.

Q: Does the City of Hutchinson use their own employees to sweep the streets or is it a privatization contract? How often are the gutters cleaned during the fall leaf season?

First part of your question: city employees sweep streets.

Second part: property owners are supposed to keep gutters clear by city ordinance to allow water to flow to storm drains. Street sweeping isn’t designed to sweep leaves, rather it collects dirt and other road debris to keep lanes tidy for vehicles.

"We’d have to stop every block to clear the machine if we were going after leaves," said Jeff Nichols, City of Hutchinson public works.

The department sweeps the whole city once and hopefully gets in a second time each year.

"We have about 400 lane miles of city streets. They really add up when you count both directions on each road," Nichols said.

Q; I have noticed some work being done on the building on the northwest corner of 4th and Severance. Is there a new business going in there?

I can neither confirm nor deny that something is happening for sure, but I found out who owns it and can confirm there are some renovations going on.

The property is owned by Pam Casanova, who also owns Carithers Liquor down the street. She isn’t quite ready to say what work is going on exactly since plans with buildings are always flexible, but she did confirm that she’s doing some renovation work at that location.

The building was built in 1968 and housed Taco John’s and Beebster’s Liquor in its history.

