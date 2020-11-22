With the COVID-19 pandemic, some meetings might be limited on access. Check with the group holding the meeting to see if it will be shown on their websites or on social media.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

GARDEN CITY — Cultural Relations Board: 4:30 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

ULYSSES — Ulysses City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Ulysses City Hall, 115 W. Grant Ave.

LAKIN — Lakin City Council: 6:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at the Administrative Building, 121 N. Main St.

HOLCOMB — Holcomb City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Holcomb City Hall, 200 N. Lynch St.

GARDEN CITY — Finney County Economic Development Corp.: 7:30 a.m. at the city commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.