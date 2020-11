The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Randall Lee Lewis II, 57, in connection with possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, 9:55 p.m. 11/21.

Catrien Ann Van Petten, 32, in connection with identity theft; burglary; and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, 5:15 p.m. 11/21.

John Allen Jarvis, 41, in connection with criminal damage to property, 1:10 a.m. 11/21.