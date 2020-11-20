Grace Episcopal Church invites you to join their live-streamed services of worship and prayer via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/gracechurchhutch/live. Live-streamed services include Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m., Centering Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m., and Compline Online at Nine every evening from 9 to 9:15 p.m. Each service will start streaming a few minutes before the stated time and you do not need a Facebook account to access.

First Mennonite Church Hutchinson invites you to join their live-streamed worship service Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Go to www.hutchfmc.org for the link to join. Worship on Nov. 22 will provide an opportunity to reflect on gratitude and thanksgiving, hearing from a variety of voices in the congregation.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 in the Sanctuary. Fellowship time follows with Sunday School at 10:50. Rev Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "Brussel Sprouts and Pumpkin Pie." Scripture text will be read from Luke 17:11-19 on this Christ the King Sunday. The office phone number is 620-662-9439. The church will be closed Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th, invites you to join us Sunday for worship services with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Adult Bible Study and children’s Sunday School begin at 9:45. On Wednesday please join us for our Thanksgiving service at 7:30 p.m. State and local health guidelines are being followed for all services, including social distancing and wearing of face masks.

For our live stream worship service at 8:30, go to our website at www.orlhutch.org and click on the "We LIVE Stream our Service" photo to join the broadcast, or go to our Facebook page and click on the live video. For those without internet access, call 844-868-6860 at the service time for an audio broadcast.

Please contact the church office at 620-662-5642 for more information on any of our services and activities.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N. Hendricks, wishes to announce the difficult decision to close the church building for the next two weeks. We will consider the situation in two weeks and make an announcement as to the next phase of our worship program. Please pray for our friends who are battling COVID-19. Pray also that we would be able to meet our financial commitments.

Allow the Word of God to empower us to reach out and connect with the Family of God, with our personal Family, with our neighbors. Commit to one phone call each day to check up on and encourage a neighbor, a family member, or friend from the congregation. In Christ, we will overcome the struggle and challenge of our present situation. Focus on the Lord Jesus and serve others in his mercy and love.

South Hutchinson United Methodist Church will not be having worship service in the church.

We hope that you continue to pray for each other and stay connected to our church family. As your are able, please continue to financially support our church so that we are able to pay on-going bills.

Our SHASK program will be closed for at least 2 weeks. Please feel free to call Judy Snyder at 620 727-4656 if you have questions or would like to visit with our interim pastor, Robbie Fall.

Blessings go out to you and yours! Remember God loves you, and you are loved by all of your church family!

All are welcome this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at 8:15, 9 or 10:30 a.m. Interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message based on Ezekiel 34:26 and Psalm 24:3-5, titled "God’s Double Blessings" at the 8:15 and 10:30 services. Keith Neill will lead the 9 a.m. service (W@9) with a message, "Showers of Blessing", based on the same Scriptures. Communion will be served in all three services, following safe serving procedures. We will also celebrate Commitment Sunday in all the services. We are following the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing. Face masks are encouraged and provided if needed. The 10:30 service will also be live on KHUT 102.9 FM, and check the website, www.fpchutch.org, for the W@9 sermon.

The Hutchinson News welcomes local religion briefs about special speakers and events. Information about the time, date and location is published on Saturdays in the newspaper’s Faith section. The deadline is noon Wednesday for publication that week. Email information to newsclerk@hutchnews.com.