The Basehor VFW Post 11499 will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens and veterans from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at VFW hall, 2806 N 155th St. in Basehor.

Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required.

Post Commander Dave Gunn said turkey, ham, stuffing, mash potatoes and gravy, and desert will be served during the dinner.

Takeout and delivery is available. Contact Gunn at 650-208-3973 to arrange takeout or delivery.