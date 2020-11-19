The Kansas Department of Health and Environment report on Wednesday showed Ford County added 111 new coronavirus cases since Monday, with a case rate of 129 per 1,000 people.

There were 164 new tests conducted for a testing rate of 382.7 per 1,000 people.

There were four new hospitalizations, two new intensive care admissions and one new patient discharge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ford County continues to have 19 deaths related to COVID-19 and officials stated it can take up to two weeks for new data regarding deaths to be provided.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 case cluster summary report from KDHE listed six facilities in Ford County.

The KDHE releases the names of locations that have five or more coronavirus cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days.

Arrowhead West was added to the summary for the first time, with six active cases.

Cargill showed nine cases, while National Beef remained at 13 from last week.

Dodge City High School showed 18 active cases, while Dodge City Middle School showed five.

Dodge City USD 443 showed 15 active symptomatic cases.

Dodge City Public Schools showed 74 current cases, according to its website, as of Tuesday. The difference in the numbers, according to the cluster summary, is that not all current cases are showing symptoms but have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases in USD 443 facilities are:

• One student at alternative education.

• Six staff members at Beeson Elementary School.

• Three students and two staff members at Bright Beginnings.

• Three staff members at Central Elementary School.

• One student and two staff members at Comanche Middle School.

• 17 students and seven staff members at Dodge City High School.

• Five students and six staff members at Dodge City Middle School.

• One student and two staff members at Linn Elementary School.

• Two students and one staff member at Miller Elementary School.

• One student and three staff members at Northwest Elementary School.

• One student and one staff member at Ross Elementary School.

• Two students at Soule Elementary School.

• Five staff members in the district office.

• One staff member in maintenance.

• One staff member in transportation.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.