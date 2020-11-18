The Garden City Commission received an update on the new aquatics facility project at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Jennifer Cunningham, Garden City assistant city manager, said the project is moving along on schedule and a logo and color scheme have been determined.

The logo is a navy circle with the pool’s title, "Garden Rapids At The Big Pool," over a wave in the chosen color scheme.

The colors are navy, a deeper blue, a lighter blue, light green, orange and yellow.

Cunningham said the logo will be used in a variety of ways at the facility.

"You'll see it like it is here on our presentations, it will also be placed on clothing for the staff who work there, you'll see it on the lazy river or the slides," she said.

Additionally, the chosen color scheme will be used throughout the facility on the building’s exterior, the slides and the shade sails, Cunningham said.

On the exterior there will be a wave design that "kind of creates that same idea of the mural that we have now to transfer from what was The Big Pool to what is Garden Rapids," she said.

A new website, Facebook page and Instagram account have been created for Garden Rapids, Cunningham said. Over the next 60 days, a lot of new content will be posted.

"You can still go back and find the information, so if you go back to The Big Pool you will find all of the process that we went through, but if you search Garden Rapids you're going to find all new content," she said.

Admission prices still need to be figured out and will be discussed at either the commission’s first or second meeting, Cunningham said. Those include single rates, family rates and season passes.

"We will need to hammer those down so that we can start, people are going to start asking about getting those after the first of the year, so we'll want to get those nailed down," she said.

Also in December, the commission will need to decide how to reuse the elephant slide that was saved from the baby pool. Cunningham said there are a couple of options.

Cunningham also hopes to have a 2021 calendar out on future events at the pool and hours of operation.

In January, ordering of equipment for the concession stands, tubes, extra chairs and anything needed before the start of the 2021 season will begin.

In other business:

• The commission approved a proposal for consultant services to looking into new public safety software, including computer-aided dispatch and record management system, for Finney County Emergency Services units.

• Adam Drees and Lisa Southern were appointed to the Community Health Advisory Board.

• John Hahn was reappointed to the public utilities board to served a three-year term.

• Bicycle lane markings were added to other roadway markings to be completed annually.

• Two parcels of surplus city property located at 401-403 E. Kansas Ave. were sold to Enrique Alvarado for $40,000.