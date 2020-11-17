An update on COVID-19 and health department operations was given at Monday’s Finney County Commission meeting.

Colleen Drees, Finney County Health Department director, said COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.

From the week of Oct. 25-31, there were a total of 234 positive coronavirus cases, which was down 55 cases from the previous week. However, the positivity rate increased to 43% from 41% the previous week.

There were 342 positive coronavirus cases from the week of Nov. 1-7, an increase of 108 cases, and the positivity rate increased to 45%.

Hospitalizations averaged around 14 admissions the previous week.

Drees said the health department is promoting the three W’s — wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask — to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Additionally, the department has hired four members to its COVID-19 Response Team, Drees said, and they’ve been a huge help.

Drees also reported that an updated health department website dashboard should be launched within the next couple of days.

In other business, Finney County engineer John Ellermann gave an update on the Jennie Barker Road project.

Contractors worked on pavement the previous week and sidewalks the week before that, Ellermann said. The plan is to have all the concrete work done on the north end by Friday or before Thanksgiving.