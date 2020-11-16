TOPEKA — The Tower Mental Health Foundation has awarded a total of $39,000 in grants to 26 community mental health centers to assist with providing services across Kansas.

Included in the grant awards are funds for Prairie View of Newton.

In lieu of the foundation’s usual grant application process, the board approved $1,500 cash awards to help offset some of the extra expenses incurred by the community mental health centers because of the pandemic.

The Tower Mental Health Foundation of Kansas was created as a result of an agreement between the attorney general’s office and the Menninger Foundation in 2007. It offers support to organizations that provide mental health services in Kansas. The attorney general is the sole member of the foundation, which is staffed by the office of the attorney general. The foundation’s board of directors is composed of nine Kansans with a keen interest in mental health issues. Walter Menninger serves as an emeritus member of the board.

Recipients of the grants are:

• Bert Nash Community Health Center Inc., Lawrence

• Central Kansas Mental Health Center, Salina

• Comcare of Sedgwick County, Wichita

• Community Mental Health Center of Crawford County, Pittsburg

• Compass Behavioral Health, Garden City

• Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness, Emporia

• Elizabeth Layton Center, Ottawa

• Family Service and Guidance Center, Topeka

• Four County Mental Health Center, Independence

• High Plains Mental Health Center, Hays

• Horizons Mental Health Center, Hutchinson

• Iroquois Center for Human Development, Greensburg

• Johnson County Mental Health Center, Mission

• Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center, Hiawatha

• Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Parsons

• Pawnee Mental Health Services, Manhattan

• Prairie View Inc., Newton

• South Central Mental Health Counseling Center Inc., Augusta

• Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, Iola

• Southwest Guidance Center, Liberal

• Spring River Mental Health and Wellness Inc., Riverton

• Sumner Mental Health Center, Wellington

• The Center for Counseling and Consultation, Great Bend

• The Guidance Center Inc., Leavenworth

• Valeo Behavioral Healthcare, Topeka

• Wyandot Behavioral Health Network, Kansas City, Kan.

More information about the Tower Foundation is available at www.ag.ks.gov/tower.