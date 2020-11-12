Mary Sylvina Mendoza, 88, died November 11, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born September 12, 1932, in Hutchinson, to Sebastian F. and Sanjuana ‘Sandy’ (Mora) Caudillo Sr.

Mary graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951. In addition to being a homemaker, she was co-owner and operator of Seasons Air with her husband, Joseph.

Mary was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, where she frequented the Adoration Chapel. She was a voracious reader and an avid KU basketball fan that you didn’t disturb during a game!

On April 12, 1951, Mary married Joseph I. Mendoza, in Hutchinson. He died in 1994.

Surviving are: children, Robert Mendoza (fiancé, Debora Gosztola), Hurst, TX, Mike Mendoza (Shirley Taggart), Paul Mendoza (Beverly), Hutchinson, Annie Ochs (Stan), Hutchinson, Patti Keen (Mike), Hutchinson, Mark Mendoza (Margarita), San Antonio, TX, Thomas Mendoza (Jaime), Lawton, OK, Julie Lawrence (Aaron), Chino Hills, CA; 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; siblings, Gabe Caudillo, Phillip Caudillo (Kathy), Judy Ruiz, Irene Owston, Sebastian Caudillo Jr. (Julie), all of Hutchinson; and a host of extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Carmel.

Parish Rosary will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th Ave., Hutchinson, with Father Michael J. Maybrier officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The funeral will be livestreamed on St. Teresa Catholic Church’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/saintteresahutchinson/

There will be no viewing or visitation. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday thru Sunday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorial donations are suggested to the church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.