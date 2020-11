Siaira Vigil and Daniel Seanez announce the birth of Emiliano Gaël Seanez, born Nov. 9, 2020 in Hutchinson. The family is welcomed home by siblings Daniel, 7, Jovan, 5, Khalani, 4, and Rico, 3.

Grandparents are Shana Steele, Vickie Steele, and Valerie Gonzalez.