Patricia Louise Parsons, 89, formerly of Haven, died November 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society-Hutchinson Village. She was born October 13, 1931, in Hutchinson, to Lester and Ileon Marie (Shields) Wilson.

Patricia graduated from Hutchinson High School and worked for Doskocil. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed puzzles, walking, and working in her yard.

She married Lee Elmer Bergen in 1950; he died in 1984. She later married Clayton Cyrus Parsons; he died May 22, 2009.

Patricia is survived by: son, Michael Bergen; daughter, Debbie Voss and husband Jim, all of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Patricia King, Felicia Batiste, Steven Voss, Marcus Voss, Joshua McMillan, Kandi Gregg, and Tishelle Sherart; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous stepchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sons, Randy Bergen and Terry Bergen; and daughter-in-law, Kelley Bergen.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Laurel Cemetery, rural Haven, with Pastor Bob Phipps officiating. Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Society-Hutchinson Village, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.