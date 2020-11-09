The Capital-Journal

Monday

Nov 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM


Police calls


People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.


James Allan McCarty, 39, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.


Brandon Michael Scrimsher, 42, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.


Lintrell Deion Tibbs, 19, in connection with aggravated battery, 11/6.


Michael Williams Gilmore, 30, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.


Zachary James Stuart Sailors, 30, in connection with aggravated robbery, 11/6.


Halie Nicole Clinton, 25, in connection with forgery, 11/6.


Olin Dean Ashton II, 33, in connection with possession of stolen property, 11/6.


Christopher Stephen Nelson, 38, in connection with possession of stolen property, 11/6.


Francisco Amulfo Gonzalez-Franco, 52, in connection with aggravated battery, 11/6.