Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

James Allan McCarty, 39, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.

Brandon Michael Scrimsher, 42, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.

Lintrell Deion Tibbs, 19, in connection with aggravated battery, 11/6.

Michael Williams Gilmore, 30, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.

Zachary James Stuart Sailors, 30, in connection with aggravated robbery, 11/6.

Halie Nicole Clinton, 25, in connection with forgery, 11/6.

Olin Dean Ashton II, 33, in connection with possession of stolen property, 11/6.

Christopher Stephen Nelson, 38, in connection with possession of stolen property, 11/6.

Francisco Amulfo Gonzalez-Franco, 52, in connection with aggravated battery, 11/6.