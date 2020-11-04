Election 2020: Preliminary local results are in

Finney County Clerk Dori Munyan said this year’s general election was a success, everything went well and there were no major issues, with everything seeming to go "smoothly."

Voter turnout at the polls was good, but Munyan said she expected more people.

"I don’t know if that’s just because more people voted early, but I expected it to be a little busier at the polls," she said.

Voter turnout was about 54.3%, which is slightly lower than the 54.75% turnout in the 2016 general election, Munyan said. However, that isn’t a comparison of apples to apples as the 2016 percentage is based off the final results and the 2020 results are preliminary.

Throughout the week, the county will still be counting provisional ballots, mail ballots and some hand-count ballots, Munyan said.

"We're just slightly under where we were, and like I said we do have several hundred more ballots to get through between provisionals, additional mail and hand count," she said. "We'll be adding to that turnout percentage a little bit."

Early voting and mail ballot turnout was up significantly from 2016, Munyan said.

"I think in 2016 our mail ballots we had about 430 returned, and we've already got 1,745 returned," she said. "Then early voting in 2016, I believe the total on that was 2,044 early voters and we ended at 4,174 for early voters this year, so doubled that one. Very encouraging."

Preliminary numbers indicated a total of 11,371 people cast ballots this year. Of those, 5,452 were cast on Election Day; 4,174 early voters; and 1,745 absentee voters.

Final election results will be determined at the Board of Canvassers meeting on Nov. 12.

Munyan said that at the canvass they will go through the provisional ballots, where the board will make motions to accept or reject based on Kansas statute, and once told which ones they can count, they will recess and count them before returning to session and certifying the final results.

President and vice president

Republican candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received 62.02% of the vote in Finney County with 7,027 votes.

Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received 35.63% of the vote with 4,037 votes.

Libertarian candidates Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen had 2% of the vote with 227 votes.

U.S. Senate

Republican Roger Marshall received 58.96% of the vote with 6,616 votes.

Democrat Barbara Bollier received 35.37% of the vote with 3,969 votes.

Libertarian Jason Buckley received 5.42% of the votes with 608 votes.

U.S. House of Representatives

Republican Tracey Mann received 61.07% of the vote with 6,758 votes.

Democrat Kali Barnett received 38.57% of the vote with 4,285 votes.

Kansas Senate

Incumbent Republican Sen. John Doll ran unopposed and received 9,737 votes.

Kansas House

Republican Russ Jennings ran unopposed in District 122 and received 3,822 votes.

Republican John Wheeler ran unopposed in District 123 and received 5,849 votes.

County commission

Republican Dave Jones ran unopposed and received 1,947 votes.

Republican Duane Drees ran unopposed and received 2,764 votes.

County clerk

Republican Dori Munyan ran unopposed and received 9,728 votes.

County treasurer

Republican Trista Irsik-Joyce ran unopposed and received 9,629 votes.

Register of deeds

Republican Cori Smith ran unopposed and received 9,753 votes.

County attorney

Republican Susan Richmeier ran unopposed and received 9,287 votes.

Sheriff

Republican Kevin Bascue ran unopposed and received 9,727 votes.