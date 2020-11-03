Former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann and educator Kali Barnett are set to square off to represent the First Congressional District in Congress.

With 13 percent of precincts reporting, Mann leads Barnett with a comfortable 60-39 lead.

The pair are aiming to replace Roger Marshall, who is running for U.S. Senate and has represented the district since 2017.

Mann was appointed by Gov. Jeff Colyer to serve as lieutenant governor after Colyer ascended to the governor’s mansion in 2018. A commercial real estate broker, Mann also ran for the First District seat in 2010, losing to eventual winner Tim Huelskamp.

Barnett, a Garden City educator, defeated Christy Davis in the primary election. She is looking to make history as the first woman to represent the district.

Republican Michael Soetaert, who lost to Mann in the primary, is also continuing his candidacy as a write-in campaign.

Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time.