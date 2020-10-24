Police suspect Donny Jackson, 40, abducted his two children after a homicide in Leavenworth. An amber alert was issued Saturday afternoon for Nora and Aven Jackson who were last seen on the 14900 block of Hillsdie Road.

Leavenworth police are looking for a 2008 Black Honda Civic with the license plate "266MXB.

"The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a residence in the 14900 block of Hillside Road, Leavenworth, KS. The call led Deputies to discover a homicide scene with two deceased juvenile males inside the residence and two missing girls," the Amber alert said. "His vehicle is listed, but there is no known direction of travel."

The police ask that you call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME with any information.