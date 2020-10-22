The ability to communicate: Agencies look for dispatch upgrade

The need for a computer automated dispatch upgrade for Garden City, Holcomb and Finney County law enforcement agencies and emergency services was discussed at the joint City of Garden City, City of Holcomb and Finney County Commission meeting Tuesday.

The joint commission gave the law enforcement agencies and emergency services permission to request a proposal for consultant services to review the computer systems and software packages to find one that would be beneficial for all.

Finney County Sheriff Kevin Bascue said the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City Police Department and Holcomb Police Department and Finney County EMS have been working together for months, talking about the concerns or issues they each have with their own internal computer systems, but the No. 1 issue is the inability to communicate between agencies.

The departments are working closer than ever, Bascue said. In his 36 years with the sheriff’s office, he said, he’s never seen them cooperate as much as now.

When the agencies first bean computerization the agencies each got their own separate software package and there was no consideration of having a similar one so they could communicate, Bascue said. At the time the agencies were very territorial.

Now, they have found that communication would be beneficial, Bascue said.

"Right now I can look on my computer system and see what’s happening in the district court and prisoners who have been brought to my jail and then a report's been taken by the sheriff's office, but I can't likewise ... check and see what's happening with the city," he said. "Sometimes I'd like to know what's going on in Municipal Court, because people will call me about knowing the difference, especially the media, who need to receive that call."

Bascue said the end goal of the discussions between agencies is to get a consulting agency to review the computer systems and software packages and to find something that would allow for easy communication.

"I think getting a consultant and having some experts look at and see what we have and what we could use to address these particular issues I think would be a great benefit to this community," he said.