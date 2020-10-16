WELLSVILLE — Area authorities are continuing to investigate a possible threat to students and staff after an incident that occurred Wednesday.

According to a joint release, personnel from USD 289 obtained information concerning a possible security threat at the Wellsville High School. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Wellsville Police Department responded to the school to investigate. The threat concerned a possible active shooter situation. The school building, which also houses the Wellsville Middle School, was placed on lockdown and secured.

Law enforcement personnel, along with USD 289 personnel, conducted a search of the facility. Detectives conducted several interviews, examined and recovered evidence. They determined that students would be able to be released from school at the regularly scheduled times. All students were released without incident.

"Unified School District 289, the Wellsville Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office consider the safety and security of students, staff and the public to be paramount," officials said in a statement. "Our organizations have trained together, for situations such as this. The policies and practices of our organizations were applied effectively. We will continue to work together to ensure safety and security for all patrons and citizens."