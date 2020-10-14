Reno County recorded its eighth COVID-19-related death overnight, local health officials reported early Wednesday morning.

The county, meanwhile, added another 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to the county dashboard, the fifth time in the last eight days new cases have surpassed 30.

As of 2 p.m., just three of the new cases were attributed to any of the county’s 10 outbreaks, with one more case in a correctional facility and two in nursing homes.

The 35 new cases were from just 41 tests, however, which sometimes indicates a batch of tests from one location and some 110 cases remain under investigation by contact tracers.

The active case count, meanwhile, grew to another new high, at 344.

Of those, 112, or now less than a third, are tied to the correctional facilities.

There were no new admissions to the hospital of local patients, but the number in intensive care increased by one.

The state’s website showed the local corrections cluster now also includes the Reno County jail, which reported five active cases with an Oct. 10 "onset."

Nursing home cases reported to the state within the last two weeks now include 17 cases at Diversicare of Hutchinson and 47 at Mennonite Friendship Communities.

Just five cases were reclassified as recovered Wednesday, bringing that total to 1,147 of the now 1,499 cases in the county.

By ZIP code, new cases were identified in Hutchison, Buhler, Nickerson and South Hutchinson.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment advised the county of the laboratory-confirmed, virus-related death. Officials released no other details.

It was the fourth COVID death in the county in a week, doubling the previous death toll. At least two were related to nursing home outbreaks, the county’s dashboard indicates.

Reno County recorded its first COVID case in early March but didn’t have its first death until Aug. 15. Since then, three were reported in September, on Sept. 10, Sept. 12 and Sept. 28, and then four more between Oct. 8 and 14.