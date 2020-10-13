University of Saint Mary students resumed attending classes on campus Monday.

In-person classes had been halted for two weeks following an outbreak of more than 30 coronavirus cases on USM’s Leavenworth campus. Students still received remote instruction during the two-week period.

Social distancing and mask requirements remain in place now that in-person classes have resumed, said John Shultz, Saint Mary’s vice president for admissions and marketing.

"We do have additional testing planned," Shultz said.

He said university officials are appreciative of the flexibility shown by students and faculty.

Sports activities also have resumed on the campus. But Shultz said competitions with other schools are dependent on things such as the availability of teams and agreement on mitigation practices.

Following the postponement of several games, USM’s football team is scheduled to have its first game this season on Saturday.

The home game originally had been scheduled to be Saint Mary’s homecoming game. But Shultz said the university is not doing much to celebrate homecoming this year because of concerns about large gatherings.

"We’re going to allow a very limited number of fans," Shultz said.

He said a limited number of parents, USM students, faculty and other staff members will be allowed to attend Saturday’s game.

"Everybody will need to secure tickets in advance," Shultz said.

He said fans from the visiting team, Tabor College, will not be allowed to attend.

People who are unable to attend can watch Saturday’s online. A link for watching the game online can be found on USM’s website, stmary.edu

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR