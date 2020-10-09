Topeka police said they seized methamphetamine and arrested a Topeka woman while executing a search warrant Thursday in southwest Topeka.

Jessica Lynn Scott, 31, was booked at 8:15 p.m. Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail, where she was being held without bond Friday in connection with possessing methamphetamine and possessing or using drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

Scott was arrested as Topeka police narcotics officers and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of S.W. Briarwood Lane, said police Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

Briarwood Lane runs north and south and is located one block west of S.W. MacVicar Avenue.