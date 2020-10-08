Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northwest corner of West Avenue B and S. Washington Streets.

The building at 102 West Ave. B was built in 1932 and housed the Borden Produce & Feeder Supply. In 1934, it became the Schott Hatchery and the Stewart Hatchery in 1938. In 1949, Glen Mallory purchased the business and opened a hatchery with a different take on that business. In 1950, Glen opened up a new market area by selling a pheasant-chicken hybrid called a Barrel Breasted Northwestern Fowl and sold 25,000 of them to the Stevens Hotel in Chicago. He flew the product up to Chicago.

Glen Mallory's business closed in 1958 and the building became the Econo-Wash Laundry until 1979. In 1980, the Deming family purchased all of the surrounding properties, razed the old structures and built the Deming Photo Center, which was addressed as 120 W. Ave B.

In 2007, Reno County bought the large parcel, razed the structure and built the RCAT Building, which also houses the Department of Aging.