Despite having to move online because of COVID-19 concerns, a career readiness event hosted by Fort Hays State University Career Services drew a large response.

The third annual Making Your Mark: Career Readiness Week concluded last week with more than 500 students participating.

Karen McCullough, director of Career Services, and her staff contacted successful alumni and community members to create videos on skills and etiquette necessary in their professions.

Students participated in interactive Webinars that included an all-majors career fair. Participants were even able to conduct mock interviews with instructors over Zoom.

All Zoom presentations from the event were recorded and will be available throughout the semester on the MYM website at https://www.fhsu.edu/makingyourmark/#. Examples of some resources available on that website include personal branding, tips for networking success, dining etiquette and exploring the benefit of studying abroad.

Even with the different format, McCullough deemed the Career Readiness Week 2020 a success.

"We wanted to still give students a way to further their career and professional development," McCullough said. "Making Your Mark week, whether in person or online, is a huge step in that direction."