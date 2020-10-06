It is flu shot season. The Franklin County Health Department makes it easier for county residents to receive a flu shot.

The health department will have several drive-thru flu shot clinics throughout the county throughout October.

Most insurances will cover the cost of flu shots, health officials said. The cash price of a regular flu shot is $25, Flublok and High Dose flu vaccinations are $70. The health department has sliding fee schedules and will work with any individual to ensure everyone who would like the flu shot has access to it, officials said.

The health department can bill insurance companies at all drive thru clinics.

For questions, contact Erin Laurie at (785) 229-3536.

The dates and cities are as follows:

• Pomona, Oct. 13, 4-6 p.m.

• Richmond, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m.

• Wellsville, Oct, 22, 4-6 p.m.

• Ottawa, Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.