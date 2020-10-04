The Topeka Police Department is investigating the death of a man found shot Saturday morning as a homicide.

Officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound while conducting a welfare check about 11 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of S.W. Polk Street.

The man was later identified as Christopher McMillon, 38. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the matter, the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the matter should email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.