PRATT—Merle Rose was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1961. His basic training took place at Fort Leonard Wood, and he also trained in General Cooking School in Louisiana while in the Reserves. On September 6, 2020, Rose, who was most proud of being deployed to the woods of Alaska for five week during the Cuban Crisis, was awarded a Quilt of Valor by the Pratt chapter of Quilts of Valor. It was presented to him at his home.

Quilts of Valor is a national organization whose mission is to make and award quilts to honor veterans and others that have been touched by war. The movement began in 2003, when a quilter named Catherine Roberts started when her son was deployed to Iraq. Since then, there have been 254,000 Quilts of Valor awarded across the nation. There is a website, qovf.org, to visit to learn more about Quilts of Valor all over the country.

Rosalie Rose, leader of the Pratt chapter, said that this branch of the national organization had been making quilts since October of 2018.

"I come from a military family," Rosalie Rose said, "My father served in WWII, and my brother in Vietnam. This is a very good way to give back to our veterans."

Typically, the chapter gives out around four quilts a year. But, due to COVID-19, this is only their second presentation this year. Merle Rose was nominated for the award by an anonymous person.

Merle Rose served at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. His honors include recognition for Winter Exercise Maneuvers, Rifle Expert, and Track-Wheel-Ordinance Specialist.

Rose said he was discharged in September of 1963, and to this day, is still proud to have served his country.