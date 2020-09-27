Three years after taking to Hutchinson’s streets in a little red food truck, entrepreneur Gina Emel plans to open a regular storefront location next week.

"If you’d asked me last year if I’d open a brick and mortar store, I’d have answered no," said Emel, owner of The Traveling Bowl. "But it just kind of seemed like the next best step. I thought I wanted to have two food trucks, but after spending the winter with the trailer shut down and being in a kitchen, it seemed like that’s the way to go."

Emel, 32, is making the transition into the former Rita's Italian Ice building at 2221 N. Lorraine with the aid of a $7,000 loan from StartUp Hutch. The loan will help with expenses of the new equipment needed for the expansion, including the furnishing of a larger kitchen.

"We regularly run out of food," said Emel. "It’s a great problem to have, but we’re also leaving money on the table when we don’t have the capacity to serve everyone who would buy from us. The new kitchen and equipment will really help us grow."

Along with the new location comes the addition of two new employees – one full- and one part-time – more seating for diners, and the addition of a drive-thru window.

She plans to keep the trailer for catering weddings and other outdoor events and, if she’s successful enough by next spring to hire more help, may put it back on the road.

She’ll maintain the name The Traveling Bowl since it refers to how she serves the home-style food.

"Our bowls are convenient for on-the-go," she said. "They have lids and are microwave safe. We’ll have drive-thru and carry out and a little bit of seating inside."

The restaurant features a rotating menu of regular entrees, plus they’ll continue to offer specials, she said.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, though hours may also change.

Emel’s parents, Mary and the late Jack Emel, were longtime local restaurateurs, operating Prime Thyme on Main Street, Samplers out in the county and Mr. Steak in Wichita, among others.

So, though she spent five years in supply chain management after graduating from the University of Kansas, Emel also found it as a calling.

"In times of economic distress, there are still opportunities for job growth for people who are creative and willing to innovate," said Jackson Swearer, entrepreneur navigator and program director for StartUp Hutch.

"Traveling Bowl is a great example of a small business making strides for sustained success and our organization was happy to help with funding," he said.

For more information on StartUp Hutch’s loan opportunities, or to find a way to plug into Reno County’s network of entrepreneurs, visit www.StartUpHutch.com or contact Jackson Swearer, 620-474-6098, jackson@startuphutch.com.