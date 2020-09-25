Kiowa County Sheriff Chris Tedder was charged with disorderly conduct last week after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation of an incident that happened in May in Greensburg.

The incident happened about 2:09 a.m. Sunday, May 10, and involved Tedder and an unspecified number of individuals, according to a news release from Greensburg Police Chief Aaron Webb.

Tedder will appear in court at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 for his first appearance. He is charged with disorderly conduct, a violation of Kansas Statute 21-6203a3. Ford County Attorney Kevin B. Salzman is the special prosecutor on the case.

Tedder has been the sheriff in Kiowa County for six years. He recently lost the primary to Kendall Lothman. Disorderly conduct is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to one month in prison and up to $500 in fines, according to statelaws.com.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department serves Haviland, Greensburg and Mullinville.