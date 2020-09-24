A 67-acre housing development in the northeast section of Garden City was announced Wednesday at the Finney County Economic Development Corporation meeting.

Executive director Lona DuVall said the FCEDC has been very involved in the project, helping design to development, which will have over 500 units.

"It has everything from single-family residential to town homes to duplexes to market rate apartments, income qualified apartments, it literally is a little bit of everything," she said.

The development is located to the north and east of the city, north of Walmart, close to the Garden City High School area.

DuVall said one feature of the development she’s excited for is called cottages, which she described as housing developments designed to be a community within the community.

The cottages aren’t all in a row like traditional housing developments. They are designed to be walkable, garages aren’t seen and there are no streets to the houses, DuVall said. People park on the outer perimeters.

"It's really designed for people who want to enjoy the time that they're at their home but don't want to be bogged down with a lot of yard work and that kind of stuff," she said. "It's small lot sizes and lots of common area."

DuVall said a developer owns the plans now and the plan is to start construction on it in either January or February, depending on the weather.

"They're ready to go, they're excited about it and it's going to be really good for the community," she said. "As you well know we have a pretty distinct shortage of houses, so this will be a good thing."