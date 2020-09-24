Cub Scouts to sell popcorn as fundraiser

Cub Scout Pack No. 133 will be selling popcorn as a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Cupid’s Corner, 107 E. 27th.

The Scouts meet at First Presbyterian Church in Hays.

Free flu shots available Sept. 27 at HaysMed

HaysMed will be holding its annual free drive-through flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.

People age 10 and over can receive the shot without leaving their car. Children age 6 months through 9 years will be vaccinated on the west side of the Center for Health Improvement. Adults attending with children may also receive their shots in the same location. Participants are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts.

HaysMed volunteers will direct traffic during the event. More than 100 volunteers will be on hand. This will be the 21st year the hospital has offered the community service, and approximately 3,500 people are expected to be vaccinated.

No nasal flu vaccines will be available during the drive-through clinic. According to a news release, no egg-free vaccines will be available either. Those people with an egg allergy will need to contact their health care provider for a different flu vaccine, the news release stated.

A voluntary canned food drive during the event will benefit the Community Assistance Center.

Masks will be required for those aged 2 and over. Physical distancing will be observed at all locations. The event is being sponsored by the Hays Medical Center Foundation.

New Life Center to hold international cookout

The New Life Center, 1701 E. 22nd, invites Hays residents to its "Taste of the World Neighborhood Cookout," at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Pastor Sabian Chaney said the free outdoor event would feature traditional American cookout cuisine, in addition to African, Asian, Latino and German food. There will also be games and fire pits with s’mores, he said.

Social distancing will be observed, he said. More information is available at newlifecenterhays.com.

‘Blessing of the Animals’ service to be held

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., will observe the "Blessing of the Animals" at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, on the church lawn. The event is being held to commemorate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The Rev. Shay Craig, vicar, said, "All well-behaved pets are welcome to be blessed by the priest. A photo of the pet may be used as a substitute, especially snakes and spiders."

She added she is willing to come to homes to bless at-home animals, livestock and chickens. A hot dog roast will follow the blessings.

Workshop to address food loss, waste

Fort Hays State University will observe the "International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste" with a workshop on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

"Food waste happens at every step of the production line, and in the U.S. alone over 133 billion pounds of food are wasted every year. This number is especially stark when considering the thousands of people who die every day from starvation," a news release stated.

The event will address what individuals can do to limit their own food waste and the impacts of continuing high levels of food loss and waste.

Interested participants may register at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84532728311?pwd=bDFlRFNwNk5HSGh1dFp4VGcrUzJnZz09.

Lions Club selling German goodies as fundraiser

The Hays Lions Club will be selling German goodies through Friday, Oct. 2. This fundraiser is replacing the club’s traditional booth at Oktoberfest, according to a news release.

Bierocks are $5 each or $60 per dozen. Green bean dumpling soup is $25 a gallon. Spitzbuben are $10 a dozen.

Orders may be called in and picked up at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall, (785) 625-9508; the address is 2350 E. Eighth St. Individuals may order as many times as they wish.

All funds raised will be distributed back into Ellis County via donations to community organizations, according to the news release.

Grants available to nonprofit groups

Churches, educational institutions, government entities and other nonprofit groups are encouraged to apply for grants from the Heartland Community Foundation through Nov. 15.

The grants are open to charitable groups in Ellis, Rooks, and Trego Counties. According to a news release, more than $190,000 is available.

The news release stated that local community projects must meet one or more of the following criteria:

-- Projects focused on improving quality of life.

-- Projects that support the public health of individuals in one of the designated counties.

-- Projects that support education, health care, community social services and security, conservation and environment, arts and culture, and community beautification.

Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Complete funding criteria and the grant application itself are available at https://bit.ly/33RdMMg.

More information is available from Sandy Jacobs, the foundation’s executive director, at (785) 621-4090