The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Garden City community events from cancellations of Beef Empire Days to the Community Mexican Fiesta to Fall Fest due to possible virus spread tied to large attendance numbers.

The latest casualty of the pandemic is the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo’s Boo! at the Zoo event. The organization announced the cancellation on Tuesday.

The annual October event normally draws between 5,000 and 6,000 patrons to enjoy a safe evening of collecting candy along the zoo’s sidewalks. The event was scheduled for Oct. 17.

"Our heartfelt apologies go out to the treat stops, sponsors, volunteers, and community members that were planning to attend and participate in this beloved Halloween event," said Jessica Norton, FOLRZ executive director. "Ultimately, as the coronavirus situation evolves, the safety and well being of our visitors, staff members, and volunteers is our number one priority."

Look for future announcements of special happenings at the zoo, some that are Halloween-themed, on the FOLRZ and zoo’s websites, as well as the organizations’ Facebook pages.

The Conservation Carousel, which opened Sept. 19, will be running on the weekends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27, as well as Oct. 3 and 4. Tickets are $2 per rider. Scheduled times may change based on inclement weather, such as snow or rain and if the temperature is below 50 degrees.

Additional dates for opportunities to ride the Conservation Carousel will be posted online.