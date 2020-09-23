Gov. Kelly signed an executive order Wednesday which would allow drivers licenses which expired during the COVID-19 pandemic to remain valid until Jan. 26, 2021.

Licenses which expired after March 12 of this year would be extended, as long as holders "are not able" to renew at a state facility.

"Due to the logistical challenges COVID-19 has presented, it’s important that we provide Kansans with some leniency regarding driver’s license renewal,"Kelly said in a statement. "This is especially important as we near the election, as people tend to use their drivers’ licenses as a form of identification at the polls."

The order also extends deadlines associated with vehicle registration which would have expired during the pandemic. The new deadlines for applying for a vehicle tag and title are staggered based of when the vehicle was purchased. Those dates can be found in the order.

And under the terms of the order, law enforcement "shall use their discretion" in electing whether to ticket a driver for an expired license or registration.

Kelly had issued similar executive orders earlier in the pandemic. The State Finance Council will review the issue Thursday.