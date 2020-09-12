The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of semifinalists to become National Merit Scholars, and a student from Haven is one of them. More than half of these 16,000 students from across the country will be awarded scholarships, which are worth more than $30 million, in the spring.

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in college. Cory Miller of Haven was chosen as a semifinalist.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

Cory, who attends Haven High School hopes to attend Wichita State University and major in computer science.

"I visited, and I was accepted," Cory said. "I’m looking forward to going to college."

To be a National Merit Scholar, the student must be well-rounded and have high academics. Cory, along with having a high score on his PSAT and ACT, has a 4.0 GPA and participates in choir, tennis and Scholar’s Bowl. Cory is also vice president of student council.

He said taking a lot of math classes and skipping a grade helped him to excel.

"I have a great math teacher, Mrs. (Michelle) Mathias," Cory said. "My parents taught me a lot of things too."

NMSC is a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance. It was established in 1955 to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

To become a finalist, Cory and a high school official will submit a scholarship application, which includes his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards. He will also need to write an essay.