A Larned Correctional Facility inmate who died Monday had tested positive for the coronavirus, prison officials reported on Thursday.

It was the fifth resident death related to COVID-19 within the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Junior Lee Chrismon, 68, tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15 and was transferred to the hospital the same day, according to the release. Chrismon had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

Chrismon was serving a 52-month sentence for drug-related charges. He’d been imprisoned since May 2019.

Corrections officials reported Wednesday that 202 inmates and 32 staff at the prison have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Four inmates and nine employees there are classified as active cases, with the 220 recovered.

Larned Correctional Mental Health facility is a 598-bed, multi-custody programming facility consisting of three housing units.