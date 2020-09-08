Members of the Leavenworth Fire Department and other city representatives will have another mask giveaway this weekend.

The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Haymarket Square, 649 Cherokee St. City representatives will be handing out packages of masks people can wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends "people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

People will not have to exit their vehicles to pick up masks Saturday at Haymarket Square.

Drivers are asked to enter Haymarket Square from Seventh Street and then exit onto Cherokee Street, according to Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city of Leavenworth.

The city had a similar mask giveaway last month.

Battalion Chief Bill McKeel said the Leavenworth Fire Department "got a really good deal" for the purchase of the masks.

McKeel said 89 vehicles passed through Haymarket Square during last month’s distribution. He said the Fire Department still has masks left over.

"We have quite a few left so we wanted to do it one more time to get as many out as possible," he said.

Both adult-size and youth-size masks will be given out. Representatives of the city will be distributing packages of masks. Each package will contain five masks.

