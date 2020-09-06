Both Hutchinson and Reno County experienced significant drops in crime during 2019, according to data recently released by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The declines in felony-level crimes were nearly across the board, with total crime reports down more than 20% for both agencies, reaching their lowest levels for many types of crime in at least five years, which is as far back as The News explored.

Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffrey Hooper said their data tracking shows even greater cuts to crime numbers than the state data, though the state data is drawn directly from reports submitted by the department.

Becoming proactive

Hooper credited the lower numbers to proactive measures by police in analyzing crime trends continuously and then responding in various ways to intervene.

The statistics for Hutchinson show total Class 1 crimes and per capita crime rate – which is the number of crimes per 1,000 people – plunged 20.6% and 20.3%, respectively.

There were drops in every category of crime in the city except murder – which was unchanged with just one homicide – and robbery. The number of robberies grew by two, to 20 last year.

The biggest drops were in burglaries and thefts, which account for the largest number of crimes.

The number of burglaries in the city dropped by 100, or more than 28%, to 254. Felony theft reports declined 226, or 18%, to 1,029.

The largest overall percentage drop was in auto thefts, which were nearly cut in half, going from 123 in 2018 to 63 last year.

"Our focus is on the community engagement piece, getting back into the community and connecting with people, and working with people to be part of the change," Hooper said. "We’ve also implemented an intelligence policing strategy."

"The last 25 years all the PD did was hang out and wait on calls for service, and then investigate and try to solve crimes," he said. "We’re no longer that type of agency. We’re an intelligence-led agency."

They hired a crime analyst to input daily crime data and look for trends in neighborhoods and similar methods of operation between crimes. They then dispatch officers to those areas to gather intelligence and look for certain people.

"If there’s an increase in vehicle burglaries in a specific area or a change in pattern, we look for someone convicted of burglary who was recently released from jail or moved into the area," he said. "Or if there is a new drug house in the area, that often leads to an increase in the neighborhood crime rate. We look at all those things."

"I think we can be proud of the fact we do have a fairly low crime rate when it comes to violent person crimes," Hooper said. "We do fairly well on homicides and aggravated robberies or armed robberies. It’s a fairly safe community when it comes to that."

"What we really see in our community are quite a few property crimes and that’s mostly associated with drugs in our community," he said. "We can tie a lot of those property crimes back to the drug issue. I’m proud of the fact we were able to drive those property crime numbers down. When I got here, we were the fifth-highest in the state."

Even better?

Hooper said the statistics his department keeps internally showed a 28% drop in crime, overall, compared to 2018 reports, with that trend continuing into 2020.

He didn’t know why there was a difference in numbers, compared to the reports submitted to the state, except perhaps that some might be related to crimes that didn’t end up classified as felonies.

Felony Class 1 crimes tracked include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault or battery, burglary, felony theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson.

"They may look at a more limited number of crimes than we look at," he said. "A misdemeanor domestic battery isn’t a part 1 crime, but that’s a violent crime to us. We want to know if domestic-related cases are up or down in our community."

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office, the second-largest law enforcement agency in the county, saw even greater declines in crimes, percentage-wise, than the city, the data showed.

No other law enforcement agencies within Reno County submitted a full year of reports to the KBI except Haven. That city, however, reported only seven months of data in 2018, making comparison difficult.

County numbers

Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell, who took over the post in January but was patrol captain on the department in 2019, said he was unaware of any significant changes at the department that contributed to the improved crime rate and he didn’t know of any changes to reporting.

It’s possible, Campbell said, that the work of the police department carried over into the county. The work of other agencies in the county, addressing drug addiction and mental health, may also be paying off.

"I think it’s just a matter of our officers trying to be visible," Cambell said. "We try to be seen to deter crime. We’re trying to get more officers out into the public and into communities, to drive through and be there, and to drive down those dirt roads. We’re continuing to try to do that."

"We work really well with the sheriff’s office," Hooper said. "We did with Randy (Henderson) when he was there and with Darrian. We share a lot of the same criminals, unless they’re out in Turon. For most of the Hutch metro area, if we arrest someone, it will help their crime rate, and if they make an arrest it helps ours. It’s a joint effort, so I think that led to a reduction overall."

The data shows the total of all Class 1 crimes was down 21.1% for the Sheriff’s Office, and the per capita crime rate was down 21.6%.

Burglary and felony theft, which combined account for more than 76% of felony crimes in the county, were down 7.2 and 28.7%, respectively. There were five fewer burglaries and 41 fewer thefts.

Like the city, auto thefts declined more than 48%, going from 37 in 2018 to 19 last year. Arsons investigated by the county dropped 100%, going from three to zero.

There was one category of crime, however, that saw a relatively big jump in the county.

The number of aggravated batteries and assaults investigated went from 22 to 28, a more than 27% increase. So, though there were no murders or robberies in the county and the number of rapes was unchanged, that pushed the county’s violent crime rate up by 23%, and the per capita violent crime rate up nearly 19%.

State figures

Statewide, the 2019 Kansas Crime Index Report indicated violent crime in Kansas increased by 2.6% in 2019. A total of 12,694 violent crimes were reported in the state. The violent crime rate is currently 17.3% above the 10-year average.

In 2019, aggravated assaults and batteries increased by 6.1% over 2018, which drove the violent crime rate up.

Conversely, the state saw a decline in the number of murders, rapes, and robberies. Across Kansas 130 murders, 1,297 rapes, and 1,422 robberies were recorded.

According to the latest crime report, total property crime offenses in Kansas declined by 6.8%. Even motor vehicle theft, which has been on the rise for several years, declined statewide in 2019.

The KBI cautions against using the crime data to make direct comparisons between jurisdictions because the numbers are reported by those agencies themselves and factors influencing crime vary widely between communities.

The News, however, did look at data comparing all police departments with 12 months of data, as well as comparing sheriff departments and looking at data for all law enforcement agencies statewide.

Per capita rates improve

Hutchinson lost some population from 2018 to 2019, but so did most other municipalities, so the city remained ranked 11th among cities for its size.

And while the number of crimes went down in most categories, its rankings stayed the same for:

-- Total crimes, at ninth among cities;

-- Total violent crimes, at 11th;

-- And burglaries, at sixth, behind Wichita, Kansas City, Topeka, Lawrence, and Overland Park.

The city significantly improved, however, on its per capita crime rankings.

– For total crimes per capita, it fell from eighth in the state to 16th;

– For per capita violent crimes it went from 19th down to a tie for 25th; and

– For property crimes per 1,000 residents, it went from ninth to 16th.

Despite recording more robberies, it's ranking there went from 10th to 13th.

The only ranking that the city moved up in, even though there were fewer crimes in the category, was arson, where it went from fourth to third.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office, ranked sixth among 86 SO’s in the state by the population it serves, came in seventh in the state for total crimes, behind Shawnee, Butler, Sedgwick, Johnson, Jefferson, and Leavenworth counties.

It plunged to a tie for 32nd place, however, on a per capita crime basis.

The sheriff’s office ranked 11th for total violent crimes, but 22nd per capita. It while it ranked sixth for total property crimes, it was 25th on a per capita basis.

For the full 2019 Kansas Crime Index report and previous year’s statistics: http://www.accesskansas.org/kbi/stats/stats_crime.shtml