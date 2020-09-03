Don’t expect an additional $400 per week from Trump’s extended unemployment program to come in the future. Instead, it’ll likely be $300.

The State Finance Council on Thursday turned down the idea of matching $100 from statewide COVID-19 relief funding with $300 federal money for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, voting 6 to 2 against it.

Instead, most council members wanted Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration to apply with the program to offer just the $300 weekly benefits from the federal source.

Sen. Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, said the overall $63 million that would have been matched could be put to other uses, such as child care and testing. He pointed out that the rate of testing for Kansas was one of the lowest in the nation.

"We can’t have recovery until we have control of the spread of the virus, and we can’t get control of the spread of the virus until we have more testing," said Sen. Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, echoing Denning’s sentiment and calling it "a better plan" to get people back to work.

With the $400 option turned down, Gov. Kelly said the intention is to apply for the $300 route.

State Democrats expressed disappointment in the result.

"Republican leaders in the Legislature have said they want to help Kansans who are struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, but the first chance they had to do something about it, they voted to make a political point instead of supporting the people of this state who need help," the governor said in a statement released later.