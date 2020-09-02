Hiawatha farmer John Milburn Davis and his wife, Sarah Davis, were frugal people who had no children.

But when Sarah Davis died at age 70 in 1930, her husband abandoned his previous plans to memorialize her with a simple headstone.

Instead, he paid to build an extravagant memorial featuring five detailed, life-sized statues of Sarah Davis and six such statues of himself.

This week’s History Guy video at CJOnline highlights the Davis Memorial located in Mount Hope Cemetery at 606 E. Iowa at Hiawatha, a community of about 3,200 people located 68 miles north/northeast of Topeka.

John Davis had been born in Kentucky. He moved in the late 1870s to Brown County, where he met and married his wife. They farmed north of Hiawatha, the county seat, before moving into Hiawatha in 1915.

After his wife died, John Davis paid for the construction of an expensive monument featuring statues that portrayed:

• He and his wife at four different points in their lives, including both before and after John Davis lost a hand to infection.

• John Davis sitting alone in a chair near the end of his life, next to a vacant chair.

• Sarah Davis, wearing angel’s wings, at the base of her husband’s grave.

• John Davis at the base of his wife’s grave. Because of vandalism, that statue no longer has a head.

Sarah Davis died amid the Great Depression, and some Hiawatha residents resented that John Davis spent so much money to memorialize her instead of investing in his community, which needed a hospital and swimming pool, according to the city of Hiawatha’s website.

Still, that site said, Davis also gave tens of thousands of dollars to the needy, a few hundred dollars at a time.

Hiawatha residents also said Davis was kinder to his wife in death than he had been in life, and suggested he paid to create the memorial to make sure her relatives wouldn’t inherit the money involved.

John Davis didn’t seem to care what people said. In an interview with journalist Ernie Pyle, who would later win a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on World War II, he said, "It’s my money and I spent it the way I pleased."

John Davis died at age 92 in 1947. He was buried beside his wife after a funeral that wasn’t attended by many people.

Today, the Davis Memorial attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year to Hiawatha, according to the city’s website. There is no charge to see it.